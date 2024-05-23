Brokerages Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Price Target at $120.56

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $114.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.2% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,278,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

