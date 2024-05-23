Brokerages Set Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Price Target at $3.28

Shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.28.

GROY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Gold Royalty from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 70.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 257,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 0.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,953,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 55,546 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gold Royalty by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $281.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.11. Gold Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $2.21.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 484.60%.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

