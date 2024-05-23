Brokerages Set Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Price Target at $3.28

Shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.28.
GROY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Gold Royalty from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Royalty
Gold Royalty Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $281.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.11. Gold Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $2.21.
Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 484.60%.
Gold Royalty Company Profile
Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.
