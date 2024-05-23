Brokerages Set Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Target Price at $90.50

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $116.75 on Friday. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $63,430. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $340,373,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Southern Copper by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,771,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,802,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,541,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,190,000 after buying an additional 544,312 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 677.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 310,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 270,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

