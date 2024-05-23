Brokerages Set The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) PT at GBX 1,052.50

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,064.29 ($13.53).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SGE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.33) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 1,076 ($13.68) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,193.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,165.82. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 839.20 ($10.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,285 ($16.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of £10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4,138.46, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.95 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,692.31%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

