CAE (NYSE:CAE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $946.45 million.

NYSE:CAE opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. CAE has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.75.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

