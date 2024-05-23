Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $108.97 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,982,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,965 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $108,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $306,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 100,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,679 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 27,244 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.93. 2,145,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,783. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average of $55.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

