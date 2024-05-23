Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $94.60 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,181,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,861 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $94,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 33,272 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,614,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,103,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,985,000.

FTCS traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $70.91 and a 12 month high of $85.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

