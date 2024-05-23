Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $98.20 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,827 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $98,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 431.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2,294.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 61,327 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 259,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,553,000 after acquiring an additional 53,001 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 84,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,912,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,769,855. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

