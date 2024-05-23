Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,038 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $80,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,382,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 373,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,571,000 after buying an additional 50,818 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,075,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

VB stock traded down $3.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.19. The company had a trading volume of 204,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,289. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.98. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

