Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,175,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,398 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $165,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after buying an additional 60,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.10. 1,967,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,177. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.40.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

