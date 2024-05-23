Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,544,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $125,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $48.56. 1,973,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,515. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

