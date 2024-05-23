Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 78,789 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,216,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.57% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $360,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,742,000 after acquiring an additional 63,848 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,602,000 after acquiring an additional 61,995 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $61.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.07.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

