Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,935,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,978 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $56,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 136,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,583,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.72. 867,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,065. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

