Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Canaan’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.
CAN stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $254.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.11. Canaan has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 million. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 75.57% and a negative net margin of 192.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canaan will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
