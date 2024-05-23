Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.62

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.62 and last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 90396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGGO. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 25,177 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,158,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 310,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

