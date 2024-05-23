Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAH. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.57.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $96.32 on Monday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.54.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,390,000 after buying an additional 1,862,291 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 19.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,585,000 after purchasing an additional 598,002 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,340,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,026,000 after purchasing an additional 28,412 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,730,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,052,000 after purchasing an additional 389,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

