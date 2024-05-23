Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.65

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.65 and last traded at $111.57, with a volume of 37263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.77.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRS. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.02.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.42%.

In other news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 4,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $445,518.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,721.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at $24,551,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 4,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $445,518.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,721.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,160 shares of company stock worth $3,645,081. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 170.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 42,449 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 48.0% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 99,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after buying an additional 32,288 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $35,887,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 26.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 20.2% during the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

