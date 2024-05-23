CashBackPro (CBP) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.08 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for approximately $4.56 or 0.00006783 BTC on exchanges. CashBackPro has a market cap of $411.03 million and $1.08 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001458 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,056.33 or 0.99835184 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011690 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00114014 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003738 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About CashBackPro

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,216,434 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 5.09707761 USD and is up 46.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $763,413.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

