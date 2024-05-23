Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 248 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.09. 5,381,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,389,592. The company has a market capitalization of $267.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,389 shares of company stock worth $12,322,179 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

