Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 261 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 153.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,838,000 after purchasing an additional 639,246 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,245,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after buying an additional 104,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,602,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,192,000 after buying an additional 101,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,980,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,266,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.10. 8,826,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,272. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $80.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

