Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 237,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VOE stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.26. 129,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,147. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $156.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

