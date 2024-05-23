Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $197,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SUB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.25. The stock had a trading volume of 308,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,859. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.50 and a one year high of $105.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.79.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.