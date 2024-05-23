Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Has $66,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,855,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,203 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,555,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,906,000 after purchasing an additional 794,626 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,830,000 after purchasing an additional 533,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,721,000 after purchasing an additional 494,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.03. 1,366,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,872. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.55. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

