Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Has $86,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $251,965,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,779.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 780,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,792,000 after buying an additional 774,165 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,937,000 after buying an additional 738,640 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,966,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,651,000 after buying an additional 663,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,046.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 531,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,405,000 after buying an additional 514,127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,577. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

