Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,281,000 after buying an additional 129,364 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after buying an additional 517,116 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $4.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $543.78. The company had a trading volume of 252,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $522.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.04. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.34.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

