Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,619 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,619 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,933. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $39.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,857 shares of company stock worth $1,787,638. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

