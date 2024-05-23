Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,193 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of IJS stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.60. 103,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.06 and its 200 day moving average is $97.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.