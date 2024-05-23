Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,985 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,590.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,451,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,082 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,624,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,126,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,598,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,889 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,832. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.43. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $62.65.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.