Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CETX opened at $0.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $10.58.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 74.68% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

