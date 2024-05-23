Cencora (NYSE:COR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.35-13.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.45. Cencora also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.350-13.550 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $233.90.

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $216.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.47. Cencora has a 1-year low of $163.37 and a 1-year high of $246.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cencora will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,702,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,295 shares of company stock valued at $17,747,944. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

