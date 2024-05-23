Certified Advisory Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 96.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,110 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3,435.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 11.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $972,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 13.4% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $338.04. 251,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,569. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $167.33 and a 12 month high of $344.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,098,000 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

