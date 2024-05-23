CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.96

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.96 and last traded at C$6.95, with a volume of 173216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CEU shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.69.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.44.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.7199148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

Insider Activity at CES Energy Solutions

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 150,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total transaction of C$708,060.28. In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 150,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total transaction of C$708,060.28. Also, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 477,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.72 per share, with a total value of C$2,255,673.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 498,360 shares of company stock worth $2,417,920. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

