Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s previous close.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.12.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $2.85 on Thursday, reaching $72.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,309,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,539,347. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.01. The firm has a market cap of $128.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 622,536 shares of company stock worth $46,208,155. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

