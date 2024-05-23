Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Shares Down 5.7%

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.29 and last traded at $12.33. 420,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 598,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 86.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIM. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 385,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 226,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

