Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 715,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chubb were worth $161,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 978.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after acquiring an additional 324,019 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Chubb by 175,378.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 1,275.7% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,815 shares of company stock worth $37,349,247. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $262.77. The company had a trading volume of 699,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,822. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.11. The stock has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

