Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Lifted by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 168.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,966 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of Church & Dwight worth $35,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,703,613.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,972 shares of company stock valued at $39,133,366 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $107.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $108.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.30.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

