Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,310 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 70,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

CSCO stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,519,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,305,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

