Citigroup Increases Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $50.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $32.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $36.50 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.04.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 41.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 86.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 53.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

