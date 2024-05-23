Citizens & Northern Corp Acquires Shares of 32,037 Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000. Citizens & Northern Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.70. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $65.47.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.