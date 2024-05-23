Citizens & Northern Corp Has $1.16 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded down $13.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,465,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,134,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.80. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.24.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

