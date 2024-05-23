Citizens & Northern Corp Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,396 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Truist Financial by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after buying an additional 117,524 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3,359.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,602,000 after buying an additional 1,015,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $38.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,025,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,010,319. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.19.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

