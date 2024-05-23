Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 633 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE TJX traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.02. 5,261,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,214,795. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.97. The company has a market capitalization of $113.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

