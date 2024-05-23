Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 726 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Citizens & Northern Corp lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,003 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,192,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,315. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.01. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,287 shares of company stock worth $15,415,304 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

