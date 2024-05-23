Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 735 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Citizens & Northern Corp lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,515 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 178,251 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 24,282 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 119,921 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 32,887 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,299 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.20. 16,850,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,472,507. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The company has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.51.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $2,242,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,331,577.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

