Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 2,036 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,060,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $37,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,952,000 after acquiring an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Jamf by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 182,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 49,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jamf by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 49,252 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Jamf by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Stock Up 0.3 %

JAMF stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36. Jamf Holding Corp. has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $22.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 33,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $605,218.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,767,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 51,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,032,380.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,108.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 33,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $605,218.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,357.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,336 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jamf Profile

(Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

See Also

