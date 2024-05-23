Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 274,044 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,044 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $49,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,307,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,430,000 after buying an additional 261,836 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,329,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,698,000 after buying an additional 1,226,189 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,972,000 after buying an additional 172,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $68,879,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,705,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,354.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

