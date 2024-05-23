Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $40.04 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,955 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Corteva worth $40,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,590,000 after buying an additional 213,949 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Corteva by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 532,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Corteva by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after buying an additional 68,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,293,000 after buying an additional 31,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Corteva

Corteva Stock Up 0.6 %

CTVA opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $58.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.