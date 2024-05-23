Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $50.77 Million Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,771 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $50,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Globant by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Globant by 68,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant stock opened at $170.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.76. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $160.12 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.41.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

