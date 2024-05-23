Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,528,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $41,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Stevanato Group by 70.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Stevanato Group stock opened at €19.39 ($21.08) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €18.85 ($20.49) and a 1-year high of €36.30 ($39.46). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.49.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). The business had revenue of €256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €261.28 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 12.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

STVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €34.29 ($37.27).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

