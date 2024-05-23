Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 98,851 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 304,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,851 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.24% of McGrath RentCorp worth $36,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGRC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 9,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $111.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.56. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $87.72 and a one year high of $130.86. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

